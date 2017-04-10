Two Teenagers Facing Charges After Allegedly Waving A Gun At People
Two Springdale teenagers are facing charges of aggravated assault and carrying a weapon after allegedly being involved in an incident on Friday night . Police responded to the intersection of Spring and West at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of an armed subject.
