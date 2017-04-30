Springdale Police Recover Child's Body

Springdale Police Recover Child's Body

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Springdale police recovered the body of a 10-year-old girl Sunday after she was swept away in a flooded creek, according to a news release. The girl and her 9-year-old brother had climbed a fence in their backyard about 8 p.m. on Saturday when the girl fell into a flooded creek behind their home on Ponchartrain Street, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Craig Rickert 24 min Just saying 23
Any Stripper Jobs Available, I Can Shake It....... (Jun '09) 30 min Shane 30
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 46 min Question 35,441
My wife 47 min who cares 30
do you miss Obama? 1 hr guest 18
I'm an indocumented immigrant 1 hr guest 9
Why are ILLEGALS now referred to as UNDOCUMENTED? 1 hr guest 12
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at May 01 at 3:46AM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,697,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC