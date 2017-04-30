Springdale Police Recover Child's Body

Springdale police recovered the body of a 10-year-old girl Sunday after she was swept away in a flooded creek, according to a news release. The girl and her 9-year-old brother had climbed a fence in their backyard about 8 p.m. on Saturday when the girl fell into a flooded creek behind their home on Ponchartrain Street, the release said.

