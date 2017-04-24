Springdale Har-Ber evacuated after power outage 2 MIN
School was not dismissed, Schaeffer said, but parents who want to pick up their children and check them out early may do so on the Hellstern Middle School side of the stadium. No fires or injuries have been reported.
