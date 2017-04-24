Springdale Har-Ber evacuated after po...

Springdale Har-Ber evacuated after power outage 2 MIN

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: 4029TV.com

School was not dismissed, Schaeffer said, but parents who want to pick up their children and check them out early may do so on the Hellstern Middle School side of the stadium. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 min Question 35,180
Another Trump in your face lie 13 min guest 16
Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton 58 min Guest 11
Gofund me for Trump 1 hr guest 14
Don't buy cars from..!! 1 hr Blitzkrieg112 5
News Armed robbery suspect identified and arrested 1 hr guest 2
Homeschooling in jonesboro , needing information (Oct '12) 1 hr Scott 38
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at April 27 at 3:36PM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,833 • Total comments across all topics: 280,602,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC