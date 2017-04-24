Springdale district extends technology grant
Now that every student has access to a laptop or tablet at school, learning with technology is possible at any moment. The devices came from a $25.9 million Race to the Top grant the U.S. Department of Education awarded the Springdale School District in December 2013.
