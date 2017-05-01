Springdale child killed in flooding

Springdale child killed in flooding

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NWAonline

The top of light posts are visible Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after heavy rains caused flooding by the Town Branch Creek near South School Avenue in Fayetteville. Heavy rains caused flooding and submerged portions of the Razorback Regional Greenway Trail including portions of the Town Branch section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Murders in J-Town 15 min Guest 1
do you miss Obama? 28 min okimar 21
test 38 min guest 2
Help wanted 1 hr Buddy 1
Dog training 2 hr Guest 1
News Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11) Sat William maze 2
Why is it that the Duggers don't have any black... (Sep '09) Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 102
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at May 01 at 3:39PM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,702,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC