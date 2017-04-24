Road crews prep for Round 2 of storms...

Road crews prep for Round 2 of storms in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: 4029TV.com

On Thursday crews used the pause in the wet weather to get prepared for the possibility of more severe weather and rain coming in Friday and through the weekend. Many crews in our area targeted known trouble spots that frequently flood with a lot of rain and went around clearing debris, cutting trees and trying to get things back to normal before the wet weather moves in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
317,000 new jobs 3 min guest 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 min Question 35,306
100 successful days 1 hr guest 3
Executions 1 hr guest 26
Mystery in Virginia: Someone is shaving other p... 1 hr guest 10
Dentures 1 hr guest 5
Don Latourette 3 hr quest 3
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at April 29 at 6:37AM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,646,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC