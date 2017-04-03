Rhea Lana's Consignment Sale Returns ...

Rhea Lana's Consignment Sale Returns To Springdale

Monday Apr 3

Rhea Lana's opened Sunday and will be open through Saturday . The sale is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Thursday, when it closes at 3 p.m. The sale is being held at 1106 N. Old Missouri Road.

Springdale, AR

