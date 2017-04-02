Records
Periman was being held Saturday in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond. a Myra Renee Pool, 45, of 732 Holcum St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine.
Springdale Discussions
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|30 min
|Reality Check
|34,591
|emily foster
|3 hr
|john
|3
|Anjel luper
|4 hr
|Wonders
|1
|3/2 housing west side schools prefer under $700
|4 hr
|searksbest
|1
|Looking for Robert Barnes from Nettleton
|5 hr
|Guest
|3
|Outback Steakhouse
|6 hr
|guest
|10
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|6 hr
|Guest
|53
