Police: Springdale Pair Robbed, Kidnapped Man
Two Springdale residents are accused of robbing a man at knife point and then kidnapping him in hopes of raiding his bank account, according to a preliminary arrest report. James Maxey, 26, and Michel Rascon-Rodriguez, 20, were arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of property.
