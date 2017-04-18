Police: Springdale Pair Robbed, Kidna...

Police: Springdale Pair Robbed, Kidnapped Man

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Two Springdale residents are accused of robbing a man at knife point and then kidnapping him in hopes of raiding his bank account, according to a preliminary arrest report. James Maxey, 26, and Michel Rascon-Rodriguez, 20, were arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and theft of property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min guest 35,064
Archery Combat 9 min Wehadablast 1
Where do Firefighters and Police Hang out? (Nov '08) 39 min Neveen all 153
Craig rickert 1 hr Redwolf 3
Survey 1 hr guest 2
Chelsea Clinton 2 hr Now_What- 26
My wife 6 hr Guest 22
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC