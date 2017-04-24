Motions filed in slain-parents' case

Motions filed in slain-parents' case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: NWAonline

Lawyers for a Springdale man charged with fatally stabbing his mother and stepfather last year filed a flurry of motions Thursday, most attacking the constitutionality of the Arkansas capital murder statute and the death penalty. Dustin Glenn Price, 28, is charged with two counts of capital murder, first-degree battery, residential burglary and terroristic threatening of a police officer, all felonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentures 1 min Real Deal 10
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min Ashamed 35,372
A Simple List of Facts 31 min interesting 27
How do you change your location on topix? (Aug '11) 2 hr Yes please 74
My wife 2 hr Stupid 27
Samuel 12:11-12 2 hr google 19
Craig Rickert 3 hr ?? 17
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at April 30 at 4:04AM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC