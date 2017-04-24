Motions filed in slain-parents' case

Lawyers for a Springdale man charged with fatally stabbing his mother and stepfather last year filed a flurry of motions Thursday, most attacking the constitutionality of the Arkansas capital murder statute and the death penalty. Dustin Glenn Price, 28, is charged with two counts of capital murder, first-degree battery, residential burglary and terroristic threatening of a police officer, all felonies.

