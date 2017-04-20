Mentor gave writer his chance
How many of us owe our careers to a person that took a chance on us over more qualified candidates? For me, that person was Jim Morriss, the longtime editor of the Morning News in Springdale. Morriss died last week, and tributes are pouring in from former employees, colleagues and proteges.
