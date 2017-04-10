Hanging steel beams to intermittently close Apple Blossom Road
Crews placing steel bridge beams for the U.S. 412 Northern Bypass will require closing all lanes on West Apple Blossom Avenue in Lowell for multiple 15-minute periods, according to Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department officials. Traffic will be controlled using signage and flaggers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janna Nicole
|9 min
|guest
|10
|Real Men Don't Wear Skinny Jeans!
|10 min
|guest
|4
|12,392,000: U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Reach Highe...
|11 min
|guest
|9
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|guest
|34,702
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|1 hr
|Guest
|22
|how's your obamacare working? (Oct '13)
|2 hr
|get real
|123
|ABC, NBC Cover-Up Revelation Susan Rice Ordered...
|7 hr
|FingDemocratWhine...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC