Hanging steel beams to intermittently...

Hanging steel beams to intermittently close Apple Blossom Road

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Crews placing steel bridge beams for the U.S. 412 Northern Bypass will require closing all lanes on West Apple Blossom Avenue in Lowell for multiple 15-minute periods, according to Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department officials. Traffic will be controlled using signage and flaggers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janna Nicole 9 min guest 10
Real Men Don't Wear Skinny Jeans! 10 min guest 4
12,392,000: U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Reach Highe... 11 min guest 9
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 34,702
Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ? 1 hr Guest 22
Poll how's your obamacare working? (Oct '13) 2 hr get real 123
ABC, NBC Cover-Up Revelation Susan Rice Ordered... 7 hr FingDemocratWhine... 6
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC