Goat saves family
The news day has been dominated by death, so I thought we could stand something a little lighter: WREG in Memphis reported late last week on a Poinsett County goat, Speedy, who saved a family from a fire by loudly waking them up when the smoke began. From the report : "I was in the living room sleeping," said Abigail Bruce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nettleton ffa
|33 min
|concerned alum
|17
|Johnson motorcyle wreck
|35 min
|guest
|14
|Sam Wimpy - He Basically Begged For This Thread
|1 hr
|guest
|2
|Starting over
|1 hr
|Questioning
|44
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|guest
|34,861
|Lost wallet
|1 hr
|Ann
|7
|Dear Husbands: how important is a clean house?
|1 hr
|Guest
|15
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC