Goat saves family

Goat saves family

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Arkansas Times

The news day has been dominated by death, so I thought we could stand something a little lighter: WREG in Memphis reported late last week on a Poinsett County goat, Speedy, who saved a family from a fire by loudly waking them up when the smoke began. From the report : "I was in the living room sleeping," said Abigail Bruce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nettleton ffa 33 min concerned alum 17
Johnson motorcyle wreck 35 min guest 14
Sam Wimpy - He Basically Begged For This Thread 1 hr guest 2
Starting over 1 hr Questioning 44
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 34,861
Lost wallet 1 hr Ann 7
Dear Husbands: how important is a clean house? 1 hr Guest 15
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,394,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC