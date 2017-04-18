Flash flooding and severe storms poss...

Flash flooding and severe storms possible 37 MIN

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: 4029TV.com

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Sebastian, Scott, Logan, Polk, and LeFlore Counties until 1 a.m. While flash flooding continues to be the main concern in Northwest Arkansas, it's severe storms that still look to be the concern for areas along and south of I-40. The storms that move thru the River Valley will be capable of all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 10 min Reality Check 34,940
poontang 1 hr poon tang 1
Ole Bill out 1 hr Arkansaw 34
Exclusive: Obama Robbed Investors To Prop-Up Ob... 2 hr guest 7
Hillary Clinton Spied on her Own Campaign Staff 2 hr guest 10
Alex Jones right wing news source 2 hr Jacquie 14
Uber (Jul '16) 2 hr michelle vanwinkle 5
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Washington County was issued at April 21 at 3:41PM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC