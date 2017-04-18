Flash flooding and severe storms possible 37 MIN

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Sebastian, Scott, Logan, Polk, and LeFlore Counties until 1 a.m. While flash flooding continues to be the main concern in Northwest Arkansas, it's severe storms that still look to be the concern for areas along and south of I-40. The storms that move thru the River Valley will be capable of all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes.

