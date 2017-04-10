Files on state funds' use by Ecclesia...

Files on state funds' use by Ecclesia objective of amended suit

An amended lawsuit filed Tuesday against Ecclesia College seeks to obtain documents about what the college did with state money it received. Arkansas legislators gave nearly $700,000 of taxpayers' money to the private, Christian college from the state's General Improvement Fund.

