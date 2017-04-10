Files on state funds' use by Ecclesia objective of amended suit
An amended lawsuit filed Tuesday against Ecclesia College seeks to obtain documents about what the college did with state money it received. Arkansas legislators gave nearly $700,000 of taxpayers' money to the private, Christian college from the state's General Improvement Fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tattoos equals Stupidty (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Guest
|65
|does anybody know anything about Ashley Phillips
|2 hr
|Guest
|4
|Nettleton ffa
|2 hr
|Guest
|2
|Predictable Behavior - Women who commit adultery
|2 hr
|guest1
|10
|North Korea
|3 hr
|guest
|3
|Starting over
|4 hr
|Guest
|24
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|boundries
|34,783
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC