Cotton sets talk in LR on Trump

Cotton sets talk in LR on Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton will speak about the new presidential administration during a University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service forum later this month. The Republican from Dardanelle will be interviewed by the dean, Skip Rutherford, and the topic will be President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becky at First Class 55 min Guest 3
Jordan howlington kait 8 news 2 hr Guest 4
Liberal Has No Answer When Asked Why Enforcing ... 2 hr Guest 18
Another....well you decide. 2 hr Guest 7
Anthony Wiener and Eric Holder 2 hr Guest 5
Tim Russom (Aug '15) 3 hr wendy 10
Trump on TU settlement 3 hr Guest 2
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC