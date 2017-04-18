Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, ...

Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale stores

Clothing chain rue21 is shuttering nearly 400 stores across the country. The Warrendale, Pennsylvania-based company has been struggling to pay its bills, according to Debtwire earlier this month.

