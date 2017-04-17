Arkansas Loosens Limits, Expands Crowdfunding Options
Michael Iseman looking through a 3D printer at some of the game pieces it produces for the prototype of a board game he is promoting through a $10,000 Kickstarter funding campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|16 min
|Duh
|27
|Leaked NSA Malware Threatens Windows Users Arou...
|17 min
|Duh
|6
|MOAB Dropped!
|19 min
|Duh
|56
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|41 min
|Reality Check
|34,823
|Could you imagine...
|1 hr
|Dollie
|1
|Murder is not a Big Deal
|1 hr
|beingLeftisbeingI...
|5
|War is a losers game
|1 hr
|Guest
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC