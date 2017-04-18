AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands
SEARCY, AR - An Arkansas-based eatery is expanding to the northeastern part of the state. Tacos 4 Life will open a new location in Searcy, according to Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development.
#1 17 hrs ago
Give a man a taco and you feed him for a day;
Teach a man to open his own Taco Stand and you feed him for a lifetime!
