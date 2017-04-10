10-year-old Arkansas girl found dead after being swept away in flood
A 10-year-old girl was found dead around midnight Saturday after being swept away in a flood in Springdale earlier that night, police said. Around 8 p.m., police received a report that a child "had fallen into the water and been swept away" near Pontchartrain Street in Springdale, according to a Springdale Police Department Facebook post.
