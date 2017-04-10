10-year-old Arkansas girl found dead ...

10-year-old Arkansas girl found dead after being swept away in flood

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A 10-year-old girl was found dead around midnight Saturday after being swept away in a flood in Springdale earlier that night, police said. Around 8 p.m., police received a report that a child "had fallen into the water and been swept away" near Pontchartrain Street in Springdale, according to a Springdale Police Department Facebook post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dentures 1 min Real Deal 10
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 min Ashamed 35,372
A Simple List of Facts 31 min interesting 27
How do you change your location on topix? (Aug '11) 2 hr Yes please 74
My wife 2 hr Stupid 27
Samuel 12:11-12 2 hr google 19
Craig Rickert 3 hr ?? 17
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at April 30 at 4:04AM CDT

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC