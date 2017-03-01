Zaxby's still a favorite among chicken lovers in NWA
Customers don't have to look much farther than the decor on the walls to see how upbeat the atmosphere is inside the Zaxby's restaurant at 3251 N. College Blvd. in Fayetteville. Everything from Razorback memorabilia to statues of the Blues Brothers surround the spacious dining room, which also includes a pair of elevated TVs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama (Oct '15)
|46 min
|Guest
|14
|Obama needs to shut up!!!
|1 hr
|Guest
|17
|Deport All Members of the DNC
|1 hr
|Guest
|7
|Another Broken Plege BY the POTUS
|2 hr
|Pandemonium
|8
|how did we get the bible?
|2 hr
|Pandemonium
|2
|Circumcised or Intact (Aug '13)
|6 hr
|UCguy23
|25
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|guest
|33,968
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC