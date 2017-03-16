Winslow Woman Faces Arson, Burglary C...

Winslow Woman Faces Arson, Burglary Charges

A Winslow woman is accused of setting fire to her ex-boyfriend's home, according to a probable cause affidavit. Sandra June McCain was arrested Monday in connection with residential burglary and arson.

Springdale, AR

