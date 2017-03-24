Weekend Flyer: Intimate Apparel, Shov...

Weekend Flyer: Intimate Apparel, Shovels & Rope, and more

TheatreSquared's new show Intimate Apparel opened this week, and continues with several performances scheduled this weekend at Nadine Baum Studios. The Chicago Tribute called the play "a justly acclaimed, beautifully written, and intensely personal play," and it's the winner of five national awards for best play.

