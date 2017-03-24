Weekend Flyer: Intimate Apparel, Shovels & Rope, and more
TheatreSquared's new show Intimate Apparel opened this week, and continues with several performances scheduled this weekend at Nadine Baum Studios. The Chicago Tribute called the play "a justly acclaimed, beautifully written, and intensely personal play," and it's the winner of five national awards for best play.
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Reality Check
|34,503
|Antifa Thugs Chased Away by Trump Supporters in...
|1 hr
|liberals are reta...
|16
|Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more...
|1 hr
|Guest
|20
|how long is the hiring process at Nestle? (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Derek Withrow
|6
|Are you supposed to tip the car hops at Sonic? (Sep '08)
|2 hr
|SonicHopper07
|782
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|2 hr
|Guest
|34
|Clinton Cash - The Thread. (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|guest
|171
