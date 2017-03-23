UAMS, Springdale groups get $2M grant to cut salt in meals
NWA Democrat Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Moston Swington cook burritos as Edward Whitfield, Director of Promise Land Food Program works Dec. 16 to cook vegetables in a kitchen they rent in Springdale. The Promise Land Food Program prepares and distributes after-school and summer meals to churches, Boys and Girls Clubs and other locations around Northwest Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Septic contractor needed for large company Jone...
|15 min
|eagleye5150
|1
|dustin mccluskey (Feb '16)
|48 min
|Nope
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Jynx
|34,317
|NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum...
|3 hr
|You Are Illiterate
|28
|does staffmark still drug test (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Dimebag
|55
|I smell sh*t!!
|4 hr
|helpful
|11
|20 bucks per hour of eatin plus extras
|4 hr
|demsRdumb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC