UAMS, Springdale groups get $2M grant...

UAMS, Springdale groups get $2M grant to cut salt in meals

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

NWA Democrat Gazette/SPENCER TIREY Moston Swington cook burritos as Edward Whitfield, Director of Promise Land Food Program works Dec. 16 to cook vegetables in a kitchen they rent in Springdale. The Promise Land Food Program prepares and distributes after-school and summer meals to churches, Boys and Girls Clubs and other locations around Northwest Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Septic contractor needed for large company Jone... 15 min eagleye5150 1
dustin mccluskey (Feb '16) 48 min Nope 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Jynx 34,317
NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum... 3 hr You Are Illiterate 28
does staffmark still drug test (Nov '08) 3 hr Dimebag 55
I smell sh*t!! 4 hr helpful 11
20 bucks per hour of eatin plus extras 4 hr demsRdumb 3
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,519 • Total comments across all topics: 279,783,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC