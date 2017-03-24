Two Languages Better Than One
The inspiration for the upcoming bilingual production of "Adalita y Su Caballo: A Rodeo Cinderella" was born from a bilingual production of "The Odyssey Experience," adapted and directed by Christopher Parks four years ago, says Trike Theatre's artistic director, Kassie Misiewicz. "We did that in the Springdale schools, and they loved it," she says.
