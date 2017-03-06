Thousands Of Chickens Destroyed After Bird Flu Outbreak
Tens of thousands of chickens have been destroyed at a Tennessee chicken farm due to a bird flu outbreak, and 30 other farms within a six-mile radius have being quarantined. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says 73,500 chickens were destroyed and will not enter the food system.
