Statement from teen is usable, court says

A statement made to police by a minor can be used against him in court if he subsequently is charged as an adult, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The case involves James Griffin Jr. of Springdale, who was 16 when he was charged with robbing and assaulting a woman in Fayetteville in 2013.

