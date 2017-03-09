Springdale Police Find Pipe Bomb Outside City Hall
Springdale police officers were notified of a suspicious device that was located close to the Fallen Officer Memorial in front of City Hall, Lt. Jeff Taylor said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|woolly googoo
|17 min
|Flatulencia Toiletta
|2
|Black Oak, AR population question
|27 min
|Comedian
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|33 min
|Reality Check
|34,178
|Rachel MaddowÂ’s Epic Trump Tax FAIL!
|34 min
|SSOBisstupid
|13
|Dumb Lawyers
|1 hr
|guest
|4
|PELOSI GALORE: Slams Â‘stupid economyÂ’, repeats ...
|2 hr
|lifedoesnotwait4u
|2
|Coincidence? Obama Makes Surprise Visit to Hawa...
|3 hr
|lifedoesnotwait4u
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC