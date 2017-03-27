Springdale Police Arrest Suspect In A...

Springdale Police Arrest Suspect In Arvest Bank Robbery

Travis Robbins, 46, is in custody as a suspect in the robbery, according to a Springdale Police Department press release. The Arvest Bank on Sunset Avenue was robbed just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 16 after a man approached a teller and demanded money.

