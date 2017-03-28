Springdale Passes Code For Downtown R...

Springdale Passes Code For Downtown Revitalization

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Tuesday night the Springdale City Council approved a new form-based code that is aimed at helping the revitalization efforts for downtown. Patsy Christie, the city director of planning and community development, said this new code will replace the current zoning ordinance for properties between Huntsville and Caudle Avenues and 71B and Highway 265.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aldi? No it sucks (Aug '15) 5 hr Snacks 94
Septic contractor needed for large company Jone... 5 hr wi-fi willie 4
strong arm repair (Mar '14) 5 hr guest 9
wanted one bass guitar 5 hr wi-fi willie 1
I smell sh*t!! 5 hr wi-fi willie 16
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Reality Check 34,538
Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on... 7 hr guest 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,920,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC