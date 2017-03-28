Springdale Passes Code For Downtown Revitalization
Tuesday night the Springdale City Council approved a new form-based code that is aimed at helping the revitalization efforts for downtown. Patsy Christie, the city director of planning and community development, said this new code will replace the current zoning ordinance for properties between Huntsville and Caudle Avenues and 71B and Highway 265.
