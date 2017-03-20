Springdale Man Indicted For Child Por...

Springdale Man Indicted For Child Pornography

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A federal grand jury in December indicted Michael Roy for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography and three counts of online enticement of a minor. All of the minors were girls aged between 13 and 15 years old, according to the documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min BARNEYII 34,308
If team Trump and Putin colluded, any money tra... 6 min SSOB 5
NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum... 10 min SSOB 22
Globalist David Rockefeller Dead at 101 58 min stop the insanity 10
News Suspect runs stop sign, then runs from police 1 hr guest 1
Harbor Freight Tools (Jan '10) 1 hr Guest 33
Trying to sell Tattoo Kit/Equipment (Apr '13) 2 hr breeana 7
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,348 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC