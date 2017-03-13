Rapist won't contest 2 additional counts; new time suspended
Brian Post conceded Monday that prosecutors probably had enough evidence to convict him of sex assault and battery of a woman. Post, 48, of Springdale was sentenced to 13 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of rape March 2. Post must serve nine years in prison before he will be eligible for parole.
