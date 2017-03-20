Police: Three arrested in connection ...

Police: Three arrested in connection with Springdale liquor store robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: NWAonline

A man and two teens have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a liquor store Thursday, according to a police news release. A 16-year-old male was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery and being a minor in possession of a firearm and fleeing on foot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Name Is Jason 1 min Joe is a Drunk 4
Democrats Love Socialism 3 min SSOB 64
Ashton gilstrap 33 min Sad 8
Dr. Yawn 3 hr plasmic 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Now_What- 34,219
NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum... 4 hr Guest 23
Utility Assistance 5 hr Ann 4
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC