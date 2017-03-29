Police: Three Arrested After 13 Pound...

Police: Three Arrested After 13 Pounds Of Marijuana, Guns, Nearly $11,000 Found In Springdale Home

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Three Springdale people are facing drug and firearm charges after police found marijuana, cash, pills, and guns while serving a search warrant in a Springdale home on Tuesday . Daniel Lane, 23, Rebecca Long, 20, and Vaughn Long, 71, are facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and firearms, according to preliminary reports.

Springdale, AR

