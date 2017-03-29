Police: Three Arrested After 13 Pounds Of Marijuana, Guns, Nearly $11,000 Found In Springdale Home
Three Springdale people are facing drug and firearm charges after police found marijuana, cash, pills, and guns while serving a search warrant in a Springdale home on Tuesday . Daniel Lane, 23, Rebecca Long, 20, and Vaughn Long, 71, are facing charges of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of drugs and firearms, according to preliminary reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|26 min
|Fool4 you
|34,612
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|41 min
|Guest
|1,778
|Looks like the religion of peace strikes again.
|1 hr
|guest
|2
|Police search for attempted murder suspect
|1 hr
|guest
|1
|shanique smith
|3 hr
|lindsey
|2
|Anthony Wiener and Eric Holder
|4 hr
|guest
|6
|Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on...
|4 hr
|Guest
|31
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC