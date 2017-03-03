Police: 15-Year-Old Springdale Boy Arrested After Accidentally Shooting Teen In Neck
A 15-year-old Springdale boy was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly accidentally shot another teen in the neck. An 18-year-old Springdale man was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale with a gunshot wound to the neck on Thursday, according to a Springdale Police Department press release.
