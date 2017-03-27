Packaging Specialties, Biggs family d...

Packaging Specialties, Biggs family donate $2 Million to Arkansas Children's Northwest

Kaaren Biggs, her family and Packaging Specialties Inc. donated $2 million to Arkansas Children's Northwest. The drawing show the Arkansas Children's Northwest architectural renderings.

