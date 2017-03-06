NOWDiagnostics Brings Attention To Ne...

NOWDiagnostics Brings Attention To Neglected Tropical Diseases

SPRINGDALE, Ark. & GERMANTOWN, Md.-- -- NOWDiagnostics Inc. , an innovator in rapid diagnostic tests , and Zalgen Labs LLC , a biotechnology and diagnostics company focused on high-impact, neglected infectious diseases, announced that the first hemorrhagic fever diagnostic products co-developed in the unique NOWDx ADEXUSDxA format have advanced to clinical testing in several sites in West Africa.

