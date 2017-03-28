Not-guilty pleas entered in college kickback case
Three men implicated in a kickback scheme involving state tax money directed to Ecclesia College in Springdale pleaded not guilty today in federal court in Fayetteville. KFSM reports on comments from any of the accused at the proceeding.
