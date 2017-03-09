Newton County assessor faces new charge; TV station gets rude welcome
KSPR in Springdale has a salty report on an encounter in Newton County Assessor Sheila McCutcheon's office. McCutcheon was re-elected last year despite a pending charge that she'd stolen public money.
