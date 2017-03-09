Newton County assessor faces new char...

Newton County assessor faces new charge; TV station gets rude welcome

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Arkansas Times

KSPR in Springdale has a salty report on an encounter in Newton County Assessor Sheila McCutcheon's office. McCutcheon was re-elected last year despite a pending charge that she'd stolen public money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ar State Republicans voting more taxes. 10 min Capt Obvious 55
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 15 min Capt Obvious 5
2017 Lie of the Year?? 2 hr District10 25
Democrats Love Socialism 3 hr Frank a Tranny 4
Obama Foundation Shrouded in Secrecy 3 hr hey hey hey 12
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr guest 34,161
Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13) 5 hr Guster1 235
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,582,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC