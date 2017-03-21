Little Craft Show set to return on Ma...

Little Craft Show set to return on May 13

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Little Craft Show returns to Northwest Arkansas this spring on Saturday, May 13. For the second year the show will take place in downtown Springdale at the Shiloh Square Pavilion, 106 E. Emma Ave. The event has blown up in recent years to become one of the top ranked craft shows in the country by Country Living Magazine . This year's event is slated to spill out onto the street where traffic will be shut down so that craft show attendees can wander the streets eating artisanal treats and browsing for unique accessories.

