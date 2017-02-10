Jury convicts man of rape, hits impasse on 2 counts
Brian Post, on trial in the sexual assault and mutilation of a woman, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison on one count of rape, a crime he admitted to during a police interview. Post, 48, of Springdale was charged with attempted capital murder, five counts of rape and first-degree battery in the woman's May 2015 assault.
