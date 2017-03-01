Former Arkansas Sen. Jon Woods, Eccle...

Former Arkansas Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College president accused of fraud in federal indictment

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A federal grand jury has indicted former state Sen. Jon Woods and two others on 10 counts each of mail and wire fraud. The indictment also names Oren Paris III and Randell G. Shelton Jr. Paris is president of Ecclesia College, though the school is not named in the indictment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$60 Million Obamas Book Deal 4 min guest 15
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Meets with Putin in N... 15 min Guest 6
Obama needs to shut up!!! 35 min Guest 10
Trumps promises on taxes 1 hr Avoiding the Censor 28
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr numbered days 33,950
Sen. Jason Rapert Gets One Right 2 hr Guest 7
Kait channel eight 2 hr guest 3
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,845 • Total comments across all topics: 279,282,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC