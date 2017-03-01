Former Arkansas Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College president accused of fraud in federal indictment
A federal grand jury has indicted former state Sen. Jon Woods and two others on 10 counts each of mail and wire fraud. The indictment also names Oren Paris III and Randell G. Shelton Jr. Paris is president of Ecclesia College, though the school is not named in the indictment.
