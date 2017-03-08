Drowning reported at Beaver Lake

Drowning reported at Beaver Lake

Friday Mar 3

Officials from the Hickory Creek Fire Department search the waters Friday, March 3, 2017, from a department boat on Beaver Lake near U.S. 412 east of Springdale. A man drowned in Beaver Lake on Friday while trying to retrieve a boat that had drifted away, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

