Drowning reported at Beaver Lake
Officials from the Hickory Creek Fire Department search the waters Friday, March 3, 2017, from a department boat on Beaver Lake near U.S. 412 east of Springdale. A man drowned in Beaver Lake on Friday while trying to retrieve a boat that had drifted away, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Rickyta
|34,063
|A Day Without Women
|55 min
|guest
|3
|Looking For A Discrete Blind Date With Female (Sep '15)
|55 min
|Divorced
|8
|WikiLeaksÂ’ Vault 7 Release Confirms InfowarsÂ’ D...
|1 hr
|Guest
|7
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|1 hr
|DemsRFinished
|52
|Republicans Are About To Repeal The ACA
|1 hr
|Aristo
|149
|This Leaked Document Will Stop Obamacare Â– If I...
|1 hr
|DemsRFinished
|3
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC