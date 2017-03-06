Downtown Springdale code recommended for approval
A "form-based code" is a way to control building development form first and building use second, with the purpose of achieving a community vision. The code functions as zoning by regulating land use and building placement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|13 min
|Guest
|34,031
|Skydiving In Jonesboro,AR (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Kput
|9
|N%%ers GTFO of the road!!
|1 hr
|guest
|3
|A State sororities' and fraternities' extra cur...
|1 hr
|guest
|10
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|2 hr
|guest
|32
|What some black people will do to white people
|2 hr
|Guest
|10
|10 Right Wing Companies That Every Progressive ... (May '15)
|2 hr
|Guest
|37
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC