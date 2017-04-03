Deportation stayed for 2 Guatemalans
Amanda Aristondo, 40, the pastor for Hispanic congregants at Church of the Nazarene in Bentonville, and husband Jose Aristondo, 48, received a one-year "stay of removal" Tuesday, said Nathan Bogart, their Fayetteville attorney. Bogart said the Aristondos, who live in Springdale, were expecting deportation after receiving a letter in late February saying they had to meet with a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in an unmarked federal building in Fayetteville on March 14. About 30 people greeted the Aristondos upon their arrival for that 9 a.m. check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|remember when these businesses were here? (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|Guest
|860
|Your vote for the Ark. Democratic Primary? (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|Nunya469
|1,781
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|34,645
|Steve Bannon
|6 hr
|KuteKommradeKlub
|8
|Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump t...
|8 hr
|GuesT
|12
|Dr. Serena Vance
|8 hr
|drama
|2
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|12 hr
|Liberals are Perv...
|87
Find what you want!
Search Springdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC