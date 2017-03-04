Cotton advises a grain of salt
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Friday urged attendees of the largest-ever Northeast Arkansas Political Animals gathering to "not believe" what anonymous sources tell the media, after he was asked whether he's concerned about reported meetings between President Donald Trump's campaign staff and Russian officials. The Republican from Dardanelle was in Jonesboro as part of a string of public events that includes a town hall-style meeting today in Heber Springs, the type of event that some congressional Republicans have avoided lately.
Springdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insane Liberal Fools Leaping Off Tall Buildings
|22 min
|LiberalLunaticsar...
|6
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|34 min
|Reality Check
|34,065
|Men who wear maxi pads (Mar '09)
|43 min
|Shelby moreno
|196
|A Day Without Women
|2 hr
|guest
|3
|Looking For A Discrete Blind Date With Female (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Divorced
|8
|WikiLeaksÂ’ Vault 7 Release Confirms InfowarsÂ’ D...
|2 hr
|Guest
|7
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|2 hr
|DemsRFinished
|52
