Core to host homebrewing competition March 25, free public admission
The Fayetteville and Bentonville homebrewing clubs will square off in a friendly competition at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Core Public House off Emma Street in downtown Springdale. The event is free and open to the public, and will include samples of the competition beers as well as a variety of other ales and lagers created by local homebrewers.
