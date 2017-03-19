Clubs

Clubs

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 19 Read more: NWAonline

Courtesy photo The Garden Club of Rogers recently celebrated its 85th birthday as a federated garden club. The club was formed in 1929 and federated in 1931, being one of the founding members of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. The club is active in the community with civic beautification projects, youth programs, Arbor Day celebrations, garden of the month contest, scholarship program, annual plant sale and many other projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Globalist David Rockefeller Dead at 101 5 min Death2Traitors 7
Republican Senators just sold your privacy to t... 7 min AntiGlobalist 2
Koch Brothers 8 min RestoreTheRepublic 2
Dugan Harkey FBI informant... PROOF!!! 14 min The source 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr yuoyou 34,278
If team Trump and Putin colluded, any money tra... 1 hr yuoyou 1
20 bucks per hour of eatin plus extras 2 hr Pul MyD Ick 1
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC