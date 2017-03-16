Artosphere art & nature festival returns May 4-20, 2017

Walton Arts Center this week announced their annual Artosphere Festival will return with a series of both free and paid events celebrating the natural world May 4-20, 2017. As usual, the festival will include dozens of events spread all over the region, including the popular Trail Mix Series featuring mini-concerts along the trail system, performances by the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, as well as several family-oriented performances.

