AERT to be acquired by Oldcastle Architectural
The plastics recycling company Advanced Environmental Recycling Technology , headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, has reached an agreement to be acquired by Oldcastle Architectural Inc. for $17 million. Oldcastle is a producer of concrete products that targets the commercial masonry, landscaping and consumer do-it-yourself sector.
Read more at Recycling Today.
