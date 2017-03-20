AERT to be acquired by Oldcastle Arch...

AERT to be acquired by Oldcastle Architectural

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Recycling Today

The plastics recycling company Advanced Environmental Recycling Technology , headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, has reached an agreement to be acquired by Oldcastle Architectural Inc. for $17 million. Oldcastle is a producer of concrete products that targets the commercial masonry, landscaping and consumer do-it-yourself sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr. Yawn 12 min Hilltopper 5
Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not... 20 min Trumphatersareinsane 7
Any ladies want some adult fun? 28 min stop being stupid 4
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 36 min Trumphatersareinsane 26
Trump's trips to Florida 41 min Trumphatersareinsane 2
‘The Ninth Circus’: Judge Jeanine Slams Hawaii ... 1 hr Guest 18
pain doctors 1 hr hello 4
See all Springdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springdale Forum Now

Springdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
 

Springdale, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC